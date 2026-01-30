The group’s ethos is firmly about enjoyment rather than perfection. Sessions are informal and filled with laughter, banter and a wide-ranging set list that keeps everyone on their toes. Music spans everything from country classics to Christmas favourites, with well-loved songs such as ‘This Is My Cornwall’ and ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ regularly getting an airing. A mid-evening pause for tea and biscuits is considered just as important as tuning up.