A MUCH-loved Looe music group is hoping to strike a chord with new faces as it looks to bolster its numbers and keep the music flowing.
Looekuleke, Looe’s local ukulele group, has been bringing people together through music for around 13 years. Founded by Roger Lane, the group now has around 40 members on its books, with roughly 20 turning up each week to rehearsals at the Milpool Centre.
They meet every Thursday evening from 7pm to 9pm and pride themselves on being welcoming, relaxed and, above all, fun.
The group’s ethos is firmly about enjoyment rather than perfection. Sessions are informal and filled with laughter, banter and a wide-ranging set list that keeps everyone on their toes. Music spans everything from country classics to Christmas favourites, with well-loved songs such as ‘This Is My Cornwall’ and ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ regularly getting an airing. A mid-evening pause for tea and biscuits is considered just as important as tuning up.
While ukuleles are at the heart of the group, Looekuleke’s sound is boosted by some inventive extras. John adds rhythm on the drums, Phil brings depth with the euphonium, and Bev is known for her multi-instrumental flair – sometimes playing with bells on her feet, a bass guitar around her neck and a xylophone close at hand.
Beyond weekly sessions, the group enjoys getting out into the community. This past year alone they have performed at local school fairs, Christmas events at Carnglaze Caverns, the Looe Lifeboat Centre during Carnival Week, and several residential homes.
With regular performances and a strong social side, Looekuleke is keen to attract new members. No previous musical experience is required, as most people learn as they go in a supportive environment. Anyone curious about giving it a try is encouraged to come along, pick up a ukulele and join in.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.