DESPITE Storm Ingrid’s best efforts, Looe Community Players brought magic and cheer to the local community with four performances of Sleeping Beauty from January 22-24 at the Millpool Centre, Looe.

The ladies-only troupe, directed by Marilyn King and featuring dancers from Sheila’s School of Dancing, transported audiences to a world of Kings, Queens, beautiful princesses, and mischievous Witches and Dragons.

The annual pantomime produced by Looe Community Players at the Millpool Centre proved a smash hit with audiences
With three good fairies and a dashing Prince, the timeless story unfolded through song, dance, colourful costumes, imaginative props, and enthusiastic audience participation.

The pantomime was a resounding success, spreading joy despite the storm.

Thanks go to the Millpool Centre for their support and to the wonderful people of Looe and surrounding areas, whose enthusiasm helped make the performances so memorable.

