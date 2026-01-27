RAILWAY services between Looe and Liskeard are set to be suspended for at least a week after the recent storms led to the line being damaged in multiple places.
The Looe Valley line, which serves the two towns, was originally constructed as the Liskeard and Looe Union Canal and despite the Victorians converting it to the railway used to this day, the recent rainfall from storms Goretti and Chandra have left it resembling its former use in places.
GWR say that with the heavy rainfall in combination with high tides, water levels at several bridges along the route had gone above a level where trains could be run safely, in addition to causing damage to bridges along the route.
The railway operator confirmed that the earliest the line will reopen will be Monday, February 2 - hinting that the line could see its already lengthy closure extended again.
A spokesperson for GWR said: “Due to flooding between Liskeard and Looe the line is closed.
“Train services running to and from these stations have been suspended. Disruption is expected until the end of the day on February 1, 2026.
“Heavy rainfall during December combined with high tides resulted in the water levels at several bridges along the branchline being above the level which allows us to safely run trains. This caused some damage to bridges along the branchline which will require repairs.
“Network Rail has inspected the bridges, and it has been found that repairs to the infrastructure are required before we are able to run trains again.
“Storm Goretti brought strong winds and rain to the area last week which has caused the water levels to rise again, which is now delaying the start of the repair work.-
“Once the water levels drop again repair work will start, and then we should then be able to give a more accurate date for the Looe branchline reopening. Currently we do not expect to run trains until Monday, February 2 at the earliest.”
