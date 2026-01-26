TRAIN services between Liskeard and Looe remain suspended after recent flooding caused damage to bridges along the branch line – with Network Rail warning that trains cannot run until the structures are fully inspected and repaired.
Heavy rain during December, combined with high tides, pushed water levels above safe limits at several bridges. Network Rail inspections revealed damage that must be fixed before passenger services can resume. The situation has been worsened by both Storm Goretti and Storm Ingrid, which brought strong winds and more rain, delaying the start of repair work.
Engineers stress that safety comes first and that trains will not run until the bridges are deemed structurally sound. Network Rail said repairs will begin once water levels drop, after which a more accurate reopening date can be confirmed. Currently, services are not expected to return before Wednesday (January 28), though this could change depending on weather and repair progress.
In the meantime, rail replacement buses are running between Liskeard and Looe at train times. Coaches depart from opposite the main station building at Liskeard, the bus stops at Sandplace station, and in front of Looe station.
Passengers travelling to or from St Keyne Wishing Well Halt or Causeland should contact GWR customer services or use station help points for guidance. Train tickets are being accepted at no extra cost on Transport for Cornwall’s number 73 bus service between Liskeard and Looe Bridge.
Network Rail apologised for the disruption and urged passengers to plan ahead.
Meanwhile, flooding in the Roche area has forced the closure of the line between Par and Newquay, with all services cancelled. Engineers are working to return to a normal timetable, but disruption is again expected until Wednesday at the earliest.
Road transport is operating in place of trains, although coaches start and finish at St Austell rather than Par, meaning passengers should adjust connections accordingly.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.