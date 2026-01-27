THE RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews in Looe were launched on their first shout of 2026 after multiple 999 calls reported what appeared to be an overturned vessel off the South East Cornish coast near Millendreath.
Falmouth Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) contacted Looe RNLI shortly before 11am on Thursday, January 22, after receiving several emergency calls from concerned members of the public. With the potential risk to life at sea, the station’s duty launch authority requested an immediate response and volunteer crew pagers were activated at 10.50am.
Within ten minutes, volunteer shore crew had launched the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat Sheila and Dennis Tongue II, which headed out of Looe Harbour and across the river bar. Crews faced choppy seas at the river estuary and a moderate swell caused by easterly Force 5 winds as the lifeboat turned east towards Millendreath.
On arrival at the reported location, the lifeboat crew quickly identified the object that had triggered the emergency calls. Rather than a capsized vessel, it was found to be a drifting jet ski pontoon with debris still attached. It is believed the pontoon had washed off Millendreath beach during the previous high tide and was being carried by the swell.
Although no people or vessels were found to be in immediate danger, the pontoon posed a significant risk to navigation for other water users in the area. The lifeboat crew carried out a thorough search of the surrounding waters to confirm there were no additional hazards or signs of distress before reporting back to Falmouth Coastguard.
Following discussions between the lifeboat helm and MRCC, it was agreed the safest course of action was to recover the pontoon. The lifeboat successfully towed it back to the safe haven of Looe Harbour, removing a potential danger and reducing the likelihood of further emergency calls.
