THE RNLI is urging those near the coast or inland waterways to be aware of the dangers stormy weather could bring as Storm Chandra is set to bring more wet and windy conditions to much of the region. on Monday and Tuesday (January 26 and 27).
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the south west for rain, which is increased to amber along the south coast of the region. The RNLI has warned people should be extra vigilant and not take unnecessary risks with strong winds expected particularly around the coast in exposed locations
Joel Ninnes, RNLI water safety manager said: “Sadly the south west has been hit by a succession of storms already this month, and we are bracing ourselves for the impact of Storm Chandra.
“With the ground already sodden, cliff edges are unstable and coastal structures already undermined by recent strong winds and rough seas. Our advice is to keep well away from cliff edges and sea fronts.
“Recent rainfall means rivers are flowing at a much higher rate and has left river banks especially slippery and eroded in places. Extra care should be taken near them.
“If you do plan to visit the coast or a waterside location, we urge you stay a safe distance from the water as conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea and keep a safe distance from wet and slippery edges, let someone know where you are going and carry a means of calling for help.
“If you find yourself in trouble in the water, remember to Float to Live: lie back in the water with your head so far back that your ears are submerged, extend your arms and legs and try to relax as best as you can until you get control of your breathing.
“If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself. You could end up in difficulty too.”
