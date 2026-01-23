TAMAR Crossings has apologised for significant disruption to services on the Torpoint Ferries after storm damage forced a temporary reduction in crossings during Storm Ingrid.
The ferry operator confirmed that its usual two-ferry service was reduced to a single vessel earlier today after one ferry sustained damage while in operation amid severe weather conditions. Crews have since been redeployed to a secondary ferry, which Tamar Crossings says is expected to enter service shortly.
In a statement, Tamar Crossings said the impact of Storm Ingrid meant the changeover could not be carried out as quickly as it would be on a normal day. Under standard conditions, preparing a ferry for service takes around an hour, but the storm created additional challenges for operational teams.
Staff were required to clear storm debris from the slipways before work could begin, while crew transfers had to be completed using a smaller support vessel. The secondary ferry is moored in deep water when not in service, and the use of the smaller boat was necessary to safely move staff across in high winds and rough conditions.
Tamar Crossings said extra care was also taken to protect crew members during the transfer, with the in-service ferry used to shelter staff from the worst of the weather while operations were carried out.
“These steps are essential to ensure the safety of both our staff and passengers in very challenging conditions,” a spokesperson said. “We understand how frustrating delays can be, but safety has to remain our absolute priority.”
The disruption has led to queues and delays on both sides of the River Tamar, with motorists urged to consider alternative routes where possible. Tamar Crossings has reminded drivers that the Tamar Bridge remains open to all vehicles and may provide a quicker option for some journeys.
The operator thanked customers for their patience and understanding, adding that teams are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore the full Torpoint Ferries service once conditions allow.
Also in South East Cornwall, the Cremyll Ferry has announced that services will not operate today due to the impact of Storm Ingrid.
The operator said the decision was taken in the interest of passenger and crew safety, with severe weather conditions making crossings unsafe.
A spokesperson for Cremyll Ferry said: “Safety has to come first. We’re very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate everyone’s understanding during this period of rough weather.”
Passengers are advised to plan alternative travel arrangements. Updates on the resumption of ferry services will be provided on the company’s website and social media channels.
- Keep in touch with the latest from Storm Ingrid in our live blog.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.