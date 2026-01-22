A YELLOW weather warning has been issued by the Met Office as the South West prepares for another drenching.
The warning for rain comes as Storm Ingrid, which is likely to impact southern Europe glances by the South West tip of the United Kingdom, bringing potentially heavy rain at times.
The warning is in place from 2am on Friday, January 23 until 9am on Saturday, January 24.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Storm Ingrid, named by the Portuguese national weather service IPMA, will bring spells of heavy rain and strong winds across parts of southwest England and south Wales during Friday before easing on Saturday morning.An initial band of rain early Friday could bring a further 10-20 mm of rain in places in a few hours, with this falling on already saturated ground.
“A drier interlude is expected before further bands of locally heavy rain and showers push north into the area through the afternoon, evening and overnight. A further 15 to 20 mm of rain is expected to fall widely across the region by Saturday morning, with 30 to 40 mm possible in places.
“Given the saturated nature of the ground, this is likely to lead to some flooding. This second period of rain will be accompanied by strong winds and coastal gales, along with some very large waves. Gusts are widely expected to be 45 to 50 mph inland and up to 60 mph near coasts, with winds peaking during Friday evening before gradually easing overnight and into Saturday morning.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.