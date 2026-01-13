TRURO Golf Club remains closed after suffering extensive damage during Storm Goretti last week.
Dozens of trees were brought down across the course as the storm battered Cornwall on Thursday night, when a rare red wind warning was in place. The severe weather caused widespread disruption across the county.
The manager of Truro Golf Club, Peter Simmons, said the scale of the damage was significant, with an estimated 80 to 100 trees felled across the grounds.
“We’re going to be closed for the foreseeable future,” he said. “Any time you see natural damage like this it’s very sad, but for the golf course, where so much work goes into making it playable and looking its best, it’s really quite upsetting.
“Our greenkeeper was particularly upset when he came in on Friday morning and saw the extent of it.”
Mr Simmons said the damage could run into several thousand pounds and that the priority is now ensuring the site is safe before any reopening can be considered.
