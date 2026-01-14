Flights from Cornwall to London – which are partially funded by Cornish taxpayers – are currently operating with 80 per cent of their seats remaining empty and have been since Skybus took over the service in November last year.
The shocking figure was announced at a Cornwall Council meeting on Tuesday, January 13, just a few hours after it was revealed that Cornwall Airport Newquay is owed almost £1.6-million by failed airline Eastern Airways, which previously ran the Public Service Obligation (PSO) flights from Newquay to Gatwick.
The airport, and Cornwall Council, which owns the facility, is unlikely to see the huge amount paid back after Eastern Airways went into administration in November.
Speaking before the 80 per cent empty seats figure was revealed at a meeting of Cornwall Council’s sustainable growth scrutiny committee, Independent councillor Andrew Mitchell told members: “About the PSO – we voted as a committee, I didn’t, to do that behind closed doors. I thought that was totally and utterly not in the public interest.
“In the media today you find that Eastern went bankrupt owing this council £1.6-million. I wonder what other things are going on where we’re not being involved.
“As the leader said only last week, it’s one of the most awful budgets we’ve ever tried to set next month and there’s an example of 1 per cent on the council tax that we shouldn’t be charging the residents of Cornwall because of some, I don’t know, bad management or, at worst, incompetence at Newquay airport.
“I think that is just the tip of the iceberg. I know we’re not talking about Newquay airport today but I believe we really should be.”
The bad news for Newquay airport continued during public questions when David George, of Devoran, asked: “Since the launch of the PSO-subsidised Skybus service between Newquay and Gatwick on November 23, what percentage of passenger seats, on average, have been empty?”
Committee chair Cllr Connor Donnithorne read out a statement provided by officers and signed off by cabinet member for economic regeneration and investment Cllr Tim Dwelly.
“Since the launch, the average empty seat percentage has been around 80 per cent with the route carrying over 2,100 passengers since the start of its delivery on November 23.
“The number of empty seats has been high – so here’s what’s going to be done to improve it.
“With just over a week before the service was due to start, Blue Islands who were providing the ATR 72 aircraft for Skybus ceased operations. That left Skybus with two choices – cancel the route and leave Cornwall without a vital air link or find a solution at very short notice.
“They chose to keep the route running especially as Eastern Airways’ unexpectedly also ceased operations only weeks before, leaving Cornwall without a PSO route and all the important daily activity to London.
“The only aircraft available immediately were much larger than ideal and not traditionally used on regional routes, but meant they could meet the proposed start date.”
The statement added: “Skybus has now downscaled and is currently using an aircraft from Titan Airways with 97 seats. From January 14 a Q400 with 78 seats, very close to the original ATR 70 seats will enter service.
“It’s also worth noting that even though they had the use of the larger aircraft, the number of tickets available remained as if they were using the ATR as planned. This was to prevent the over-booking of seats should the smaller aircraft come online earlier.
“So, yes, the current figure reflects those early contingency measures, not normal operations. If the ATR had been available from day one the average empty seat percentage would have been closer to 65 per cent based on the same passenger numbers mentioned earlier and not the 80% we have seen.
“Passenger numbers are already climbing with approximately 100 seats being sold daily and with the smaller aircraft coming online we expect the percentage figure given to improve significantly in the coming weeks.”
An agreement was made with the government and Cornwall Council in late 2021 that Eastern Airways would operate daily services between Cornwall Airport Newquay and London Gatwick. The service was operating under a four-year PSO, which ensures the route is maintained year-round and Cornwall remains connected to a major airport hub which is seen as vital for our economy.
Under the PSO, Cornwall Council and its taxpayers as well as the Department for Transport provide financial support to ensure the service is maintained. The PSO route is now run by Skybus, the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group’s airline.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.