STORM Goretti’s night of terror brought destruction and three-figure wind speeds to the Duchy and its aftermath left Cornwall counting the cost.
More than 50,000 properties were left without power due to the damage from the storm, which also saw significant damage to properties and roads due to fallen trees and infrastructure.
In Helston, one of the areas worst affected by Goretti, it was also a night that had tragic consequences.
The man was named locally as James Southey, 50, with relatives paying tribute to a ‘kind family man’ who died after a tree fell across his caravan on a farm in Mawgan.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services were called to the Mawgan area of Helston at around 7.35pm on Thursday, January 8, after a tree fell onto a caravan.
"Work took place at the site on Friday 9 January to safely remove the tree and make further enquiries at the scene.
"Tragically, a man aged in his 50s was located deceased within the caravan. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
North Cornwall
WITH 100mph winds blustering their way through West Cornwall, parts of the Duchy were left devastated this week — and despite not seeing the worst, North Cornwall still felt the effects of Storm Goretti.
With a yellow, and in parts red, weather warning encompassing the region, a number of schools closed early following Cornwall Council’s advice, to ensure the safety of staff and students.
As the evening went on, those on the coast saw rough seas and a battering of wind and rain.
Across the area nature took the brunt of the damage, with branches and entire trees being blown over. In Launceston, the B3362 between Launceston and Tavistock was completely blocked by a fallen tree at Greystone Bridge, limiting access into Devon with the Tamar Bridge also temporarily closed.
Despite widespread power outages, with tens of thousands across the county being left in the dark, North Cornwall was largely unaffected with regard to power.
Though, as the night went on, winds continued to cause damage. By morning, those travelling on their commute were met with debris strewn across the roads.
One road in Launceston was completely closed the following day, after a vehicle was struck by a falling tree - thankfully the driver was left uninjured.
However, it wasn’t just roads which were closed. Cornwall Council announced a week-long closure of the Camel Trail, while work is undertaken to ensure the safety of the route.
A spokesperson from the council said: “The Camel Trail is currently closed and will remain so for several days while teams work to remove a large number of fallen and damaged trees following Storm Goretti.
“Many paths and open spaces across Cornwall may still have broken or hanging branches that have not yet been inspected, which can be extremely dangerous. We are asking people not to use closed trails and not to attempt any clearance themselves, as there may be hidden risks such as unstable trees or fallen power lines.”
South East Cornwall
HOMES and businesses across South East Cornwall woke on Friday morning to assess the damage left behind by Storm Goretti, which battered the county.
Overnight, the full impact of winds exceeding 80mph had become clear. Fallen trees blocked roads, crushed fences and damaged vehicles, while roofs and shopfronts bore the brunt of the powerful gusts.
Emergency services and local authorities were out early, clearing debris and checking on vulnerable areas after hundreds of homes were left without power during the height of the storm.
One of the most significant disruptions came when the Tamar Bridge was completely shut on Thursday evening due to safety concerns. In a statement, operators said: “The Tamar Bridge is temporarily closed to all vehicles due to extreme weather conditions. It is no longer safe for any vehicles to cross the bridge.”
Drivers were urged to seek alternatives, with the ferry service between Torpoint and Devonport remaining in operation.
Down on the Saltash waterside, the storm also left its mark on the River Tamar. Several boats were damaged after breaking free from their moorings in the ferocious winds, with some colliding with pontoons and neighbouring vessels.
Residents had been warned to stay at home, while earlier advice urged people not to head to the coastline despite the dramatic crashing waves.
As daylight returned, communities are continuing the clean-up and taking stock of a night that many will not soon forget.
On Friday, South East Cornwall MP, Anna Gelderd, commented on the impact of the storm and the incredible work of emergency services workers.
“Last night had some of the worst conditions we have seen in South East Cornwall in living memory. I hope that everyone continues to follow the correct guidance today and is looking at the Cornwall Council website for updates,” she said. “I want to take a moment to thank all our amazing emergency services workers who worked through the night to keep us safe and continue to work tirelessly to make sure our roads are cleared and power supplies are restored.”
Central Cornwall
A GP surgery, a secondary school, a college and a pre-school in the St Austell area were among those forced to close on Friday (January 9) in the aftermath of Storm Goretti.
Middleway Surgery was one of numerous premises hit by a lengthy power cut in St Blazey.
Properties in the town lost power on Friday evening as the storm raged. Around 2,750 premises were affected. Many were reconnected to the power supply overnight but nearly 200 were still without electricity on Friday morning. At the time, it was estimated the power might not be back on until Sunday morning.
Middleway Surgery said it was without power, heating and telephones and Tywardreath Pre-School Playgroup was unable to open on Friday.
Cornwall College St Austell was also shut. A spokesperson for the Cornwall College Group said on Friday: “Due to extreme weather overnight and ongoing conditions this morning, Cornwall College campuses at St Austell and Camborne are closed today. Students will move to remote learning, with work set by tutors.”
Brannel School in St Stephen, in the Clay Country, was also shut on Friday.
In a statement, the secondary school said: “The loss of power has impacted essential systems across the site and despite ongoing work by engineers, we are currently unable to operate the school safely. After careful consideration, we feel that a full closure is the most appropriate course of action in order to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff.
“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates regarding reopening as soon as more information becomes available. Please do not send students to school today.
“We appreciate that this may cause inconvenience for families and we thank you for your understanding and co-operation during these challenging circumstances.”
Other schools in the St Austell area opened later than usual on Friday.
Meanwhile, in Newquay, Treviglas Academy was forced to close for the day after sustaining extensive damage across the site, including to its inflatable sports dome. Several other schools also delayed their opening times.
Widespread damage was reported along Narrowcliff, Cliff Road and Esplanade Road. The fascia of a vacant office above the William Hill building on Station Parade was completely torn away, while the outdoor seating area at the Turkish Kitchen was destroyed. Hoardings were ripped from multiple buildings, including Hotel Victoria, and tiles remain scattered on the ground after being torn from rooftops.
At Watergate Bay, the Skate by the Sea Ice Rink has been closed for the remainder of the season after high winds severely damaged its marquee. Numerous trees were blown over across the area, including one outside Trenance Learning Academy.
Homes also suffered significant damage, with roof tiles ripped off and greenhouses destroyed. Dozens of properties were left without power.
West Cornwall
CORNWALL’S capital and multiple towns to its west found themselves at the eye of Storm Goretti, which brought down trees across Truro and saw hundreds of homes left without electricity.
Power outages ranged from hundreds of homes in the dark in the Highertown area, to a cluster of properties in Bodmin Road where a row of telegraph poles was damaged by a falling tree branch, resulting in live electric cables strewn across the footpath next to a primary school. The National Grid website predicted that most would be waiting until the weekend for power to be restored.
Ron Kidd’s home in Bodmin Road lost power barely 18 months after his last outage, caused by Storm Bert in November 2024. “I have struggled to get hold of the National Grid. I know they are busy but this was a major incident with power cables lying on the floor for people to step on,” he said.
“When trees come down here, it could easily harm pedestrians or traffic. The council needs to manage the trees to reduce the danger. Everyone says it’s about money, but reducing the prospect of anything happening will reduce the cost in the long run – and what price a life?”
First Bus driver Jonathan Keam gave vivid reports of his final Park and Ride journeys last Thursday night, from Tregurra to Langarth at 6.40pm returning at 7.10pm, by which time the A390 at Union Hill was blocked by a fallen tree.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Jonathan. “On the way over to Langarth, I pick up the hospital workers in town, who with me saw the lightning that took out Highertown. The road in and out of Treliske Hospital was a mat of tree branches and leaves.
“All the fencing, barriers and cones between Truro College roundabout and Threemilestone had blown everywhere. The solar panels on the office building at Langarth Park & Ride had blown off the roof which made for an interesting exit from Langarth.”
Many secondary schools closed early, or at the very least cancelled after-school activities. By Friday morning, those schools that had planned late openings threw in the towel and closed for the weekend, citing student and staff safety in hazardous travel conditions.
Truro Health Park, home to Three Spires and Lander practices, remained open but “working with reduced staffing levels” due to travel disruption, leading to late-running clinics. Patients were advised to check before travelling, and invited to reschedule if they felt it was unsafe to travel. Surgeries in Probus, St Agnes and Carnon Downs were among those left without power.
At Truro Cathedral, staff were assessing damage to the roof, where a loss of lead had allowed rain into the building. The Chapter House roof was severely affected, and the skylight in the cathedral offices has blown away. However, the cathedral was open as usual, and the show ‘Time’ by Luxmuralis, due to start on Monday, will not be affected.
Truro City Council offices opened as usual, and staff had their hands full dealing with incidents on the ground and calls from concerned residents. Victoria Gardens remained closed all day, while in Boscawen Park, work began to clear branches strewn across paths in the park and around the duck pond.
David Rodda, town clerk, said that the parks and gardens department was dealing with dozens of fallen trees around the city, with Coosebean woodland sustaining the highest tally. City council teams also helped to remove a tree blocking the road into the neighbouring parish of Malpas.
“In building terms, we’ve sustained one cracked window pane, which is quite lucky,” said Mr Rodda. “We’ll remember this storm for some time to come, that’s for sure. It’s the strongest in my experience. I’d like to thank the residents for heeding the red weather warnings – the city centre was very quiet yesterday afternoon – and the emergency services for dealing with the aftermath.”
