MEMBERS of the public are being warned to stay away from the far field at Par Track due to a serious safety risk.
Those responsible for the site say a large tree is leaning heavily and is at risk of falling, posing a danger to anyone entering the area. As a result, the far field should not be accessed until further notice.
A qualified tree surgeon has been called and is on their way to deal with the situation. Until the tree has been made safe, people are urged to follow the warning and keep clear of the affected area.
A spokesperson said: “The cooperation of the public is appreciated while urgent action is taken to remove the risk and make the area safe again.”
