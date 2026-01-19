YOUNGSTERS kicked off the New Year in style with another outstanding East Cornwall Primary Schools Cross Country series event at the Cotehele National Trust Estate.

More than 450 runners lined up across the four races, producing a day of exciting competition despite tricky underfoot conditions.

Millie O'Brien from Bishop Cornish School on her way to winning the Year 3/4 Girls race ( Cornish Times )

The challenging course tested endurance and determination, but the standard of running remained impressively high with pupils from schools across South East Cornwall giving their all.

Organiser Revis Crowle praised both the athletes and the wider support on show. “The standard of running was excellent once again, especially given the conditions,” she said.

Organisers were impressed with the standard of racing in the latest round of the East Cornwall Schools Cross Country series ( Cornish Times )

Emilia Kennedy from Pensilva Primary School took first place in the Year 5/6 Girls race at Cotehele ( Submitted )

Jacob Sweeney from Bishop Cornish School runs alongside the picturesque Cotehele House ( Cornish Times )

Venues for the final two races have yet to be confirmed and will be announced in due course through the usual communication channels.

Evelyn Thomson from Looe Primary School was delighted to finish fourth in the Year 5/6 Girls race ( Submitted )

Year 6 pupil Tayten Hamson from Hillfort Primary School finished a highly creditable fifth in his race ( Submitted )

These youngsters negotiating the hill up to the finish line at Cotehele ( Cornish Times )

Two of the Trewidland Primary School runners are pictured before their races ( Submitted )

Olly Ashmore and his father are all smiles following his performance in the Year 3/4 Boys race ( Submitted )

Conditions underfoot were tricky for runners at Cotehele in the third round of this year's Cross Country Series ( Cornish Times )