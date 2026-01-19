SALTASH Town Council has confirmed it will sponsor Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy in the 2026 St Luke’s Hospice Guiding Lights Art Trail, a large-scale public art project set to illuminate Plymouth this summer.
The sponsorship will support pupils in creating a “Little Light” lighthouse sculpture, themed around remembrance and loss.
The project is dedicated to the memory of a much-valued former council employee and reflects the council’s ongoing commitment to community engagement, education and the arts.
The Guiding Lights trail will run from July to September 2026, featuring lighthouse sculptures designed by artists and schools and sponsored by local organisations.
Delivered in partnership with Wild in Art, the trail will raise awareness of the work of St Luke’s Hospice while attracting thousands of visitors to the city.
