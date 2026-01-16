RESIDENTS and staff at St Anne’s Care Home in Saltash came together to celebrate the remarkable life of centenarian Cyril Martin with a surprise birthday party earlier this month, writes Audrey Miller.
The special celebration took place on Sunday, January 11, when the home’s lounge was decorated for the occasion and filled with residents, visitors and music from a singer performing popular songs from the 1960s.
Among those attending were Cyril’s sister, Sheila Hodge, who travelled from Liskeard, his niece Julie Ellis from Plymouth, and lifelong friends Barry and Ann Woolfe from St Keyne.
Cyril, who remains lively and sharp-witted, was born in Tamar Street, Waterside, Saltash, and attended local schools including Saltash County School, later known as Saltash County Grammar School. He left school at 16 to begin an apprenticeship as an electrician at Devonport Dockyard. After completing his training, he spent his career working in electrical engineering and naval communications.
His working life took him across the world, including extended periods in Mauritius, Bermuda, Singapore, Hong Kong, Gibraltar and Malta, as well as postings closer to home in Devonport and Portland. He retired in 1986 after 44 years of service.
Away from work, Cyril was an accomplished sportsman. He competed in cycle racing across Devon and Cornwall – and later became an amateur jockey, racing for more than nine years and securing 44 wins across Britain.
Cyril has one son, Stephen, from his first marriage and was later married to his wife Evelyn for 30 years until her death in 2019. He also has one surviving sister, Sheila, aged 98. His sister Olive Cummins died in 2024 aged 94.
Now a resident at St Anne’s for six years, Cyril enjoys sharing memories of his life and hometown, despite challenges with hearing and sight. He marked his milestone birthday with cake, refreshments and good company – a fitting celebration for a special resident.
