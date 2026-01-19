STUDENTS at Bodmin College were given a taste of the Dragons’ Den experience when entrepreneur, Lisa Hicks, visited the school to hear business pitches from learners studying Cambridge National Enterprise and Media.
Lisa Hicks, creator of the eco-friendly solid soap dispenser brand SNOAP, travelled from Wales to Cornwall to support the event. Her business famously secured investment from two of the titular dragons in the form of Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones after impressing all five dragons on the BBC programme.
During the visit, Lisa listened to students’ pitches, provided detailed feedback and shared practical advice on how students could develop their ideas into investable businesses.
Speaking at the event, Lisa said: “I’m passionate about helping young people turn their ideas into reality. It’s fantastic to see Bodmin College giving students the chance to experience what pitching is really like - it’s a skill that will serve them for life.”
In preparation for their very own Dragons’ Den experience, students spent weeks preparing and studied Lisa’s BBC Dragons Den appearance to help craft their pitches.
The event welcomed local business leaders including Farmer Tom from Farmer Tom’s Ice Cream in Holsworthy and Lyndal Newman, head of marketing for x-hoppers. Their involvement gave learners the opportunity to present to professionals with real-world experience of running and promoting successful businesses.
Claire White, headteacher at Bodmin College, said: “Bodmin College’s emphasis on marketing and enterprise directly supports Cornwall’s 2022–2030 Employment and Skills strategy, which calls for a new generation of entrepreneurs with stronger basic, digital and leadership skills. By embedding enterprise into Key Stage 4, we’re preparing students for emerging opportunities in tech, creative and low-carbon sectors across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
“It’s so exciting to see entrepreneurs supporting our students at the beginning of their pathways, providing real-world inspiration and practical support.”
