IN a literal case of ‘another week, another storm’, Storm Ingrid is set to make a dramatic appearance closely on the heels of Storm Goretti.
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for both rain and wind, which will be in force until the early hours of Saturday, January 24.
“An initial band of rain early Friday could bring a further 10 to 20 mm of rain in places in a few hours, with this falling on already saturated ground. A drier interlude is expected before further bands of locally heavy rain and showers push north into the area through the afternoon, evening and overnight.
“A further 15 to 20 mm of rain is expected to fall widely across the region by Saturday morning, with 30 to 40 mm possible in places. Given the saturated nature of the ground, this is likely to lead to some flooding. This second period of rain will be accompanied by strong winds and coastal gales, along with some very large waves. Gusts are widely expected to be 45 to 50 mph inland and up to 60 mph near coasts, with winds peaking during Friday evening before gradually easing overnight and into Saturday morning.”
Weekend weather forecast
Cloudy as Storm Ingrid brings outbreaks of heavy rain and strengthening winds through the morning. Rain clears to the northeast by the afternoon, allowing some bright and drier spells to emerge, though heavy showers follow. Windy, with coastal gales likely. Maximum temperature 9°C.
Tonight: Frequent showers continuing overnight, these often heavy, particularly in the west. Some drier and clearer spells in the east. Strong winds continuing overnight, with coastal gales remaining possible. Minimum temperature 6°C.
Saturday: A damp start, with a continuation of heavy showers and strong winds, though some bright spells possible in the east through the morning. Showers becoming more widespread through the evening. Maximum temperature 9°C.
Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Further blustery showers through Sunday. Remaining unsettled to start the new week as bands of rain, bring prolonged heavy downpours. Feeling chillier, with overnight frost possible. Often breezy.
