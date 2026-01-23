“A further 15 to 20 mm of rain is expected to fall widely across the region by Saturday morning, with 30 to 40 mm possible in places. Given the saturated nature of the ground, this is likely to lead to some flooding. This second period of rain will be accompanied by strong winds and coastal gales, along with some very large waves. Gusts are widely expected to be 45 to 50 mph inland and up to 60 mph near coasts, with winds peaking during Friday evening before gradually easing overnight and into Saturday morning.”