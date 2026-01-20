FIVE Fowey Lifeboat Station volunteers were successfully passed out by the visiting coastal lifeboat trainers, having completed the final stages of their training.
Christian ‘Branch’ Philp becomes a fully trained launch authority (LA) for Fowey Lifeboat Station. Branch has been a volunteer crew member for over 20 years, receiving his 20 year service medal in 2024.
Having now stepped down as an active crew member, in his new role as a member of the station’s LA team, when on duty he will be the first point of contact when the coastguard receives a 999 call. As an LA he will be responsible for authorising the launch, and if a launch is agreed, the coastguard will then page the crew.
As the volunteer crew quickly make their way to the station, so does the LA, who will then gather as much information as possible about the shout so that they can brief the helm of the lifeboat and assemble the crew.
Darren Burt and Chris Evans successfully passed out as plant operators. As part of the shore crew team, they are qualified to operate plant as part of the lifeboat launch and recovery.
Owen Burt, who is Darren’s son, and Geoff Lipscombe have successfully passed out as shore crew. The role of shore crew is to help with the launch and recovery of the lifeboats on service and exercise and to contribute to the overall upkeep of the station, lifeboats and equipment.
Fowey’s lifeboat operations manager, Paul Gamble, said: “Very well done to all of you for the commitment and hard work you have put into achieving this”.
