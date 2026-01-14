THE Liskeard–Looe Community Nursing Team has spoken of its pride after being named winners at a major regional awards ceremony recognising excellence in community healthcare.
The team triumphed at the South West Community and Primary Care Nursing Awards, held in Somerset, where they were crowned winners of the Working Collaboratively Towards the Future award.
The category celebrates community nursing teams who demonstrate outstanding teamwork, strong partnerships beyond their own service, and a positive impact on patient care through integrated neighbourhood working.
Judges praised the Liskeard–Looe team for the way they work closely together and alongside GP practices and other health professionals to deliver coordinated, patient-centred care in the community.
The team was shortlisted alongside several other nursing services from across the region, but ultimately emerged as the overall winner on the night.
The Liskeard–Looe Community Nursing Team provides vital home-based care to patients across the area and operates from a number of local surgeries, including Oaktree, Rosedean and Oldbridge. Their work supports patients in their own homes, helping to reduce hospital admissions and improve recovery and wellbeing.
Community co-ordinator Kelly Sturrock said the award was a proud moment for the whole team. “There were some amazing teams nominated, so we are incredibly proud to have won,” she said.
Several members of the team attended the ceremony, including manager Phillippa Lockley, community matrons Kim Waterworth-Foss and Claire Watts, and registered nursing associate Julian Kent.
Ms Lockley said the award reflected years of work to strengthen relationships across local healthcare services.
“This award is a testament to the hard work that has gone into building strong collaboration with GPs and partner organisations,” she said. “Our focus has always been on working together to deliver the best possible outcomes for our patients, and this award recognises that shared commitment.”
