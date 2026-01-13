The shop was previously owned by Debbie and Roy, who built Health & Happiness into a much-needed local business more than 20 years, supporting generations of customers with health foods, supplements and natural products. With Debbie and Roy now retiring, the future of the shop was uncertain.
Recognising how valuable the shop was to the town, the sisters made the decision to take it on, relocate it into a new home, and rebrand it as Home, Health & Happiness, allowing the business, together with its loyal customer base, to continue.
Valerie, who worked part-time in the health food shop alongside running Community Treasure Chest CIC with her sisters, saw first-hand just how important the shop was to the community.
“Working in the shop showed me how much people rely on having access to health foods, supplements and natural products locally,” said Valerie. “When Debbie and Roy decided to retire, we could see how much Liskeard would lose if the shop closed, and it felt like a natural fit with the work we already do at Community Treasure Chest.”
Founded in 2015, the Community Treasure Chest supports individuals and families by providing affordable household items, furniture, clothing and food, while promoting sustainable living and a more conscious shopping experience through reuse and community-led projects
Emma and Paula added that the decision was driven by shared values and a desire to protect local services.
“Both businesses share the same ethos – sustainability, reuse, conscious living and community support,” they said. “Bringing them together felt like the right thing to do and creates something really special for Liskeard.”
The sisters have committed to continuing everything customers already love about the shop, including trusted whole health foods, food supplements, body and household care products, a personal weekly ordering service, and popular local favourites such as Vicky’s bread, available by weekly order or Click & Collect.
They are also extending the refill stations and eco-conscious ranges, strengthening the connection between Home, Health & Happiness and Community Treasure Chest, creating what they describe as a “one-stop shop for wellbeing and conscious living” in Liskeard.
Debbie and Roy have welcomed the transition and remain supportive of the business they spent two decades building.
“We’re incredibly grateful to Debbie and Roy for the opportunity to take on such a well-loved shop and for all their guidance and support,” the sisters said. “Their legacy will continue.”
Looking ahead, the sisters plan to gradually introduce new products while staying true to the shop’s original purpose and inviting the community to help shape its future.
