RESIDENTS are being encouraged to take part in a free Emergency Planning and Flood Resilience Workshop hosted by Maker with Rame Parish Council later this month.
The event will be held on Saturday, January 24, at the Congregational Church Hall in Cawsand between 10am and 2pm.
The workshop is designed to help local residents better prepare for emergencies and understand how to reduce the impact of flooding within their community.
The day will include a series of informative presentations and interactive workshops, offering practical advice and the opportunity to ask questions.
Speakers will include representatives from the Cornwall Community Flood Forum and the Environment Agency.
Attendance is free, with refreshments and lunch provided. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to register in advance by emailing [email protected]
