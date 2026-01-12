The practice in Higher Port View will be closed to patients between 1pm and 6.30pm and will reopen as normal at 8.30am on Wednesday, January 14.
Patients are advised that during the closure, anyone experiencing a medical emergency should dial 999 immediately.
For urgent medical advice, NHS 111 is available online, and calling 111 will connect patients to a trained adviser.
Those needing urgent assistance that cannot wait until reopening are advised to call the surgery’s usual number, where further guidance will be provided.
