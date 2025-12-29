PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council.
Licence application submitted
AN application seeking permission for the granting of a premises licence in Mawgan Porth has been submitted to Cornwall Council.
The Park Cornwall Limited, the applicant seeking the granting of the licence have given notice that they have applied to Cornwall Council as Licensing Authority for the grant of a Premises Licence in respect of their venue listed as The Park Cornwall, Mawgan Porth, TR8 4BD
The application is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol.
Road closures
LANTEGLOS: A road closure spanning several days in Lanteglos has been confirmed by Cornwall Council.
The closure concerns the road from the junction to the west of Whitecross Village Hall to Pont Bottom, Lanteglos.
The prohibition is necessary for carriageway repairs and resurfacing works and it is expected that the closure will begin on January 5 and is set to end on January 16. The prohibition will be in force 24 hours a day, weekends included.
PAR: An extension to a road closure order over a length of roadway in Tywardreath Hill, Par is set to be extended due to a collapsing retaining wall.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “The Order which commenced on July 30, 2025 and is currently in force for up to eighteen months will now continue until the February 13. The prohibition will be in force 24 hours a day, weekends included.
“The council is satisfied that this further restriction is necessary owing to engineering difficulties and the Order is needed because works to rebuild collapsing retaining wall are being executed on or near the road.”
LAUNCESTON: Cracky Hill in Tregadillett, Launceston is set to be closed between January 16 and 22 to enable blockage clearing works to take place for a customer connection to take place. The prohibition will be in place between 7.30am to 6pm on weekdays only.
