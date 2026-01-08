COMMUTERS in South East Cornwall faced significant delays this morning after an overnight closure of the A38 between Carkeel roundabout and the Saltash tunnel overran by several hours.
The road was due to reopen at 6am, but a water main issue discovered within the work zone forced National Highways to keep the stretch shut in both directions well into the morning rush.
The unexpected extension created heavy congestion on surrounding routes as drivers scrambled for alternatives.
Traffic built quickly through Saltash, with long queues forming on New Road and other local residential streets as motorists attempted to divert around the closure. Bus services were also affected, with some reporting delays as they navigated the gridlocked town centre.
