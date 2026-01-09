HOMES and businesses across South East Cornwall have woken up this morning to assess the damage left behind by Storm Goretti, which battered the county on Thursday afternoon and evening.
Overnight, the full impact of winds exceeding 80mph has become clear. Fallen trees blocked roads, crushed fences and damaged vehicles, while roofs and shopfronts bore the brunt of the powerful gusts.
Emergency services and local authorities were out early, clearing debris and checking on vulnerable areas after hundreds of homes were left without power during the height of the storm.
One of the most significant disruptions came when the Tamar Bridge was completely shut on Thursday evening due to safety concerns. In a statement, operators said: “The Tamar Bridge is temporarily closed to all vehicles due to extreme weather conditions. It is no longer safe for any vehicles to cross the bridge.”
Drivers were urged to seek alternatives, with the ferry service between Torpoint and Devonport remaining in operation.
Down on the Saltash waterside, the storm also left its mark on the River Tamar. Several boats were damaged after breaking free from their moorings in the ferocious winds, with some colliding with pontoons and neighbouring vessels.
Residents had been warned to stay at home, while earlier advice urged people not to head to the coastline despite the dramatic crashing waves.
As daylight returned, communities are now beginning the clean-up and taking stock of a night many will not soon forget.
