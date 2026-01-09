A POWERFUL winter storm has left Cornish Pirates facing a major clean‑up operation after severe overnight winds tore through the club’s Mennaye Field home.
Storm Goretti brought gusts of up to 90mph to Penzance from Thursday into the early hours of Friday, ripping large sections from the roof of the main grandstand and scattering debris across the pitch and surrounding areas.
The scale of the destruction is still being assessed, but the club has confirmed the damage is significant.
Chief executive Sally Pettipher said the timing of the storm may have prevented a serious incident.
“I’m just incredibly grateful that the storm came at night and there was nobody on site because it's incredibly dangerous,” she said. “The roof is full of holes, great sections of it have been blown off, they’re buried in the pitch, they’re all around the site.
“The first thing we’re going to do is secure the site, so I really do implore people not to come down, it’s dangerous.”
The Pirates, who share use of the Mennaye Field with Penzance-Newlyn RFC, are due to meet with insurers to begin the process of assessing the full financial impact.
The team is scheduled to host Ampthill on Saturday, January 24, but the match may need to be relocated if the Mennaye cannot be made safe in time. Contingency plans are already in motion, with nearby clubs Redruth and Camborne offering to host the fixture if required. Both grounds are free on the date of the Pirates’ next home game.
However, Pettipher said it remains possible that the stand could be cleared and made usable, albeit without a roof, depending on the repair plan. For now, the club is awaiting further assessments before making any final decisions.
