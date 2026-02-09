I didn’t recognise who he was until I looked up and saw the 93-year-old face of Lord Alf Dubbs. He was in Strasbourg for the Holocaust commemoration. His story is one of the most extraordinary of anyone I have ever met. Alfred Dubs was born in Prague in Czechoslovakia. His father was Jewish. In 1939 when Germany invaded Czechoslovakia, his father fled to London. His mother’s application for permission to leave the country was refused by the Gestapo.