WITH some disruptions to the Tamar Crossings during recent storms, it has been made clearer than ever just how reliant we are on the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry for accessing essential services like healthcare or going to school and work.
The Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry are the only viable crossings that link us with Plymouth and the rest of Devon. Around 16-million vehicle crossings take place each year, with thousands of local people relying on them daily. We know that there is no practical alternative direct route, so these crossings are essential infrastructure for us here in South East Cornwall and those living on the other side of the Tamar too.
Last week, I held an important debate in Westminster to put tolled crossings and connectivity in South East Cornwall firmly on the political agenda. I took this issue to the heart of government so that Ministers and colleagues from across the different parties could hear about the wide ranging issues we face like the Tamar tolls, long journey times, unreliable public transport, fragile railway lines and patchy digital connectivity.
I made it clear just how essential the Tamar Crossings and a reliable transport network are for families to access vital services, and the impact they have on our rural and coastal economy.
I called for the right financial support and necessary powers to be put in place.
I want to thank all the South West MPs who attended this vital debate. I also want to thank local residents, community groups including the Tamar Tolls Action Group and Safe38, previous MPs, local councillors and the Tamar Crossings, who have all worked to improve local connectivity.
But, I know that we need to go further to ensure that we deliver cheaper tolls for local people. I welcome the Joint Committee of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry revising its proposal to increase admin fees for TamarTag users. The committee will now fully investigate the impact of any rise and conduct a new search for savings.
Working with local people, councillors and organisations has always been a top priority of mine. The Joint Committee and MPs are working together to deliver for the residents in our areas.
During the debate. I also stressed that improving both physical and digital infrastructure is key for people in South East Cornwall. We are reliant on major roads like the A38 or vulnerable stretches of rail lines like at Dawlish. Again, recent storms have highlighted how important upgrading this infrastructure is for people across our area.
So, there has been a lot of action surrounding the Tamar Crossings in recent months. I will continue to raise the issue nationally in Parliament and here at home, so that everyone knows just how important cheaper tolls for local people are for our part of the world.
Please continue to get in touch about your experiences with the Tamar Crossings via email [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.