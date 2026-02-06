The plan sets a clear aim for the NHS to meet all three of the cancer waiting‑time standards by 2029, so that patients are being treated within the 62 day target. A £2.3-billion investment in diagnostics will deliver 9.5-million additional tests, and centres will open longer so care is closer to home. If you are diagnosed sooner, your chances of recovery will be so much higher. That is why centres like the new one at Camborne Redruth will be absolutely critical.