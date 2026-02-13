ALPACA Trekking at Ninestones Farm near Liskeard has launched a crowdfunder to repair storm damage, aiming to raise £500 to rebuild vital infrastructure.
“After the storm, we were hit hard and left uncertain,” said a spokesperson. “Our field shelters, quietly protecting everything we rely on, were damaged. Without them, daily life feels exposed and fragile.
“We’ve always done things the right way, even when it’s tough. This setback is heavy, and rebuilding will take time and money we hadn’t planned for.
“If you can help – whether with a donation or by sharing our story – you’ll make a real difference to a small business doing its best to carry on. Every contribution counts and your support means the world to us.”
The crowdfunder can be found at: www.gofundme.com/f/ehgh97-field-shelters
