When Edith Faull was elected ‘Alderman of the Borough’ in 1949, she was the first lady ever to hold the office. The following year she became mayor of Liskeard for the 1950/51 term, representing Liskeard at the Festival of Britain in London. During WWII Edith was a night driver with the Women’s Voluntary Service and organised a group providing clothing for the troops. She was a founder member and a president of the Liskeard Ladies Bowling Club and leader of the Liskeard Darby and Joan Club since its inception in 1949. Edith was also a school governor and held offices in the local Methodist and Temperance groups. She died in 1956 aged 71.