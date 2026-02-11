A PIONEERING nature-based mental health group in Liskeard is being expanded after making a tangible difference to the lives of people living with dementia and other mental health challenges.
The Nature for Health programme, launched last July at Trevillis House by the Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s Dementia and Older Persons Mental Health Team, began as a modest six-week pilot.
The response from participants was so positive that it quickly became a permanent fixture. Following the current eight-week programme, sessions will move to a weekly format from April, running year-round.
Blending mindfulness, creativity and hands-on activity, the group centres on reconnecting people with the natural world. Sessions use materials gathered from local beaches, moorland, parks and participants’ own gardens, transforming them into creative projects and conversation starters.
The aim is simple but powerful: reduce anxiety, build confidence and improve wellbeing through nature connection and social belonging.
For many attending, the group has become far more than a weekly activity.
“This group is like a buoy in the sea in a storm – something I can grab on to in the chaos,” one participant said.
Another added: “I look forward to coming each week. It’s something to hold onto.”
Each session begins with a grounding exercise focused on mindfulness and nature connection – a practice participants are encouraged to continue at home. Creative activities follow, designed to be accessible regardless of mobility or living situation.
Community psychiatry nurse Julia Mason, who has helped lead the initiative, said modern life has left many people disconnected from the natural environment.
“Nature connectedness is known to be so beneficial to us all, but in this fragmented and digitalised world it’s being lost,” she said. “This group focuses on re-establishing that connection in a gentle and practical way. Even people with limited access to outdoor spaces can grow herbs indoors or engage with seasonal materials.”
For patients unable to attend in person, the team has extended the philosophy into care settings and home visits. Seasonal flowers, leaves and catkins are brought along to spark sensory engagement and conversation – an approach described as “bringing nature in”.
Occupational therapist Nicky Snape said the programme reflects the core values of her profession.
“The power of activity and the interconnectedness of social belonging is enormous,” she said. “Creativity, exploration and imagination have a healing quality. Nature regulates emotion and we see that impact in the people who attend.”
Healthcare assistant Molly Martin said the group has also energised staff. She added: “It’s a positive and creative way to support our patients. Social activity is a key aspect of health and wellbeing. Starting the week with something uplifting makes a real difference.”
The team undertook specialist nature-based training last year, delivered by Dr Beth Chapman, consultant psychiatrist, and Michéal Connors from Natural Academy.
The approach also links with the Trust’s wider clinical strategy, which aims to change how clinical services are designed and delivered to better meet the needs of local people. One of its key objectives is for half of clinical care to be delivered outdoors or in non-traditional spaces.
