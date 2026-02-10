THE Liskeard Traders’ Association is inviting residents to don their masks and dancing shoes for a charity masquerade night in aid of Cornwall MIND.
The glamorous fundraiser will take place on Saturday, March 21, at the Moghhe venue on West Street, Liskeard, promising an evening of entertainment, fine food and fundraising for a vital local cause.
Doors open at 6.30pm, with guests seated at 7pm and dinner served from 7.15pm. The event will run until 11pm.
Guests will enjoy a two-course meal followed by a buffet dessert, alongside live entertainment and dancing. Local singer Alysha Vine will provide the music for the evening, while Liskeard and Looe Radio presenter Mike Allsopp will compere the night, keeping proceedings flowing and spirits high.
The event will also feature a raffle with a range of prizes, as well as professional photography to capture the evening’s memorable moments. Organisers say the masquerade ball is designed to be both elegant and fun, offering a chance to enjoy a special night out while supporting an important charity.
Proceeds from the event will go to Cornwall MIND, the local branch of the national mental health charity. They support people across the county to improve their mental health and wellbeing, providing recovery-focused services that empower individuals to take control of their own lives.
With more than one in four people in Cornwall experiencing a mental health problem, organisers say the need for accessible, high-quality mental health support has never been greater.
Tickets are on sale until March 6. For more information about tickets visit the Liskeard Traders’ Association website.
The Traders’ Association hopes the event will bring together businesses, residents and supporters from across the area for a night that combines community spirit with meaningful fundraising for a cause that touches many lives in Cornwall.
