SIGNS that glow in the dark are being introduced in two villages in Cornwall in an attempt to deter dog fouling.
St Stephen in Brannel Parish Council in the Clay Country near St Austell has teamed up with Keep Britain Tidy to try to reduce dog fouling in key problem areas following concerns from residents.
As part of the new “We’re Watching You” campaign, signs have been placed in St Stephen and Nanpean.
Parish clerk Linda Ranger said: “Most dog owners are responsible, but it only takes a few to spoil our parks, footpaths and community spaces. We hope this campaign will keep our parish clean and enjoyable for everyone.”
Not picking up after your dog can lead to a fixed penalty notice and a fine if prosecuted.
