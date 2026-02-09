THE first fully-licenced release of wild beavers in Cornwall is being celebrated locally and nationally.
Two pairs of beavers have been released by Cornwall Wildlife Trust in what is being hailed as a landmark moment for nature recovery in the county and the country.
Nature Minister Mary Creagh has joined in the celebrations, saying: “It is fantastic to see beavers, nature’s engineers, returning to Cornwall, where they will create wildlife havens and reduce flood risk.
“The return of beavers is a vital part of this government’s mission to protect and restore nature and we’re working closely with local communities to maximise their benefits.”
Natural England chief executive Marian Spain has echoed the minister’s sentiments, saying: “We are delighted to have approved the first licenced wild beaver release by Cornwall Wildlife Trust, the latest in a growing network of responsible, well-planned reintroductions across the region with the potential to make a huge difference to nature recovery.
“The successful return of beavers depends on well-planned, collaborative projects built on engagement and trust, and we are committed to getting it right for both nature and communities.”
Wildlife Trusts director of landscape recovery Dr Rob Stoneman has also welcomed the achievement, saying: “This is an historic moment: this wild beaver release has gone through the formal application process and, in doing so, it paves the way for more to follow.
“It signals a major step forward following many years of Wildlife Trusts and others making the case for the return of this wonderful, keystone species that can do so much to benefit society. If other applications go to plan, Wildlife Trusts hope to be able to release around 100 beavers into seven rivers this year.”
The four beavers have been released at a Cornwall Wildlife Trust nature reserve in mid-Cornwall, within the Par and Fowey river catchment, following three years of planning and consultation.
More widely, the trust has spent over a decade working towards the return of beavers to Cornish rivers.
The releases have been made possible thanks to public and business support including from those who contributed to the trust’s wild beaver appeal.
Trust chief executive Matt Walpole said of the release: “Today’s release is a landmark for conservation in Cornwall and a testament to over a decade of dedication from our team, supporters and partners.
“Beavers don’t just belong here – they have the potential to transform how our catchments function and how we work with nature to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges of our time. We’re grateful to every organisation and individual who has helped make this possible.”
Trust beaver officer Lauren Jasper said: “We are delighted to have released beavers back into the Cornish landscape. Today is a huge win for nature!
“We have worked closely with Natural England over the past year and are thrilled with their conclusion that the natural habitat is suitable for beavers and the project team are ready to lead on this beaver reintroduction project.
“We are celebrating today, but the real work starts now as we get ready to monitor the activity of the beaver pairs and support landowners and farmers whilst we all learn to live alongside beavers once again.”
Trust director of nature and people Cheryl Marriott said: “Evidence of the positive impact that beavers have is stacking up. Cleaner water, protection from drought and flooding, and more abundant wildlife – there is a lot to like about these animals. No doubt there will be some challenges as we get used to having them back, but they will provide a lifeline for some of our most threatened species if we give them the chance.”
Once widespread across Britain, beavers were hunted to extinction 400 years ago. Today, they are increasingly recognised as one of nature’s most important keystone species, animals whose presence shapes entire ecosystems.
Through their natural behaviour, beavers create wetlands and play a vital role in restoring healthy river systems. Their activity slows the flow of water, helping to reduce flooding during periods of heavy rain, while also storing water in the landscape during drier months and increasing drought resilience. These wetlands filter pollutants and sediments, improving water quality, and support a greater diversity of wildlife, strengthening the overall resilience of the landscape to potential climate change.
The release of wild beavers is strictly controlled and licences are required from Natural England.
Environment Agency Cornwall area environment manager Tim de Winton said: “We are pleased to have played a part in shaping the licence that Natural England has issued to Cornwall Wildlife Trust for the release of beavers into the Par and Fowey catchments.
“Beavers are native to the UK and, with appropriate management in place, can provide a range of benefits that support our operations and objectives for biodiversity, flood management and water quality.
“We will continue to work with Cornwall Wildlife Trust and Natural England to maximise the benefits and mitigate the challenges of beaver reintroduction to these catchments. We expect this carefully-managed project to bring welcome benefits for people and the environment.”
The Beaver Trust charity, which is working to restore beavers to regenerate landscapes, has backed Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s efforts.
Beaver Trust head of restoration Dr Roisin Campbell said: “Carefully planned reintroductions like this help move beavers from isolated pockets towards healthy, connected populations that can play their role in restoring resilient landscapes.
“This release builds on years of collaboration between Beaver Trust and Cornwall Wildlife Trust, with co-existence, local engagement and long-term management central to the approach.
“We hope this marks the beginning of restoring the species at the scale needed in the wild to halt species decline, increase wildlife and ultimately tackle the biodiversity crisis, in line with the government’s legally binding commitments.”
There is growing evidence to show what beavers can do for nature recovery and how quickly they can do it. They can boost the diversity of pond and water plants, significantly increase frogspawn abundance, benefit bird species around their sites, increase bat activity, raise moth species diversity and increase dragonfly numbers.
