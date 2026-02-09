AN open day is being held in a Cornish port to give people a chance to look at plans for its green spaces.
Mevagissey Parish Council says the standard of such open spaces has been deteriorating in the past few years as Cornwall Council’s finances have been squeezed.
The parish council now wants to reach an agreement with Cornwall Council to take on ownership of the spaces and improve them.
The parish council has arranged for an open day to be staged at the Jubilee Hall in the village on Monday, February 16, from 9.30am to 9pm, to give local people the chance to look at its plans, to have a say on them and to volunteer to get involved in the Mevagissey Parish Council Devolution Project.
The parish council says: “You may have noticed how the maintenance standards of the green spaces in the parish have deteriorated over the past few years as Cornwall Council’s finances have become increasingly squeezed, for example, grass cut less often, flower beds overgrown etc.
“The parish council hopes to reverse this by reaching an agreement for these assets to be devolved so that we can own the assets and improve them.
“The Church Street car park would be included and the income would help to pay for the improvements but would not be enough on its own.
“Other approaches would include: using local contractors and suppliers; prioritising funds on essential items; using local volunteer groups and forming neighbourhood groups to cover different sites; applying for grants to facilitate new works and improvements; and increasing the council tax precept if necessary.
“The alternative is to do nothing and watch our village decline further.”
Regarding the open day, the parish council’s message to local people is: “Drop in at a time to suit yourself and we look forward to seeing you.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.