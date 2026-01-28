THE executors for the estate of Alan John Chudley (deceased) have issued a call for anyone with a claim against or an interest in his estate to make contact.
Interested parties are to make contact with his executors before March 30, 2026.
Elsewhere, the executors of an estate of a Looe resident is set to be distributed in the near future.
Anyone with a claim in the estate of the late John Michael Whipps of Turnstones Plaidy Park Road Looe, PL13 1LG are required to send their claim by March 29.
