Liam Smith, who was originally convicted of assault GBH, is sought after failing to comply with his post-release conditions.
Officers are carrying out enquiries to find him but also appealing to the public for sightings and information as to his whereabouts. He is known to have links across the East Cornwall area, including Liskeard and Looe.
Smith is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.
Anyone who sees Smith is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting log number 416 of 06/02/26.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
