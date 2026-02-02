Liskeard
Liskeard and Looe Inner Wheel
THE Liskeard and Looe Inner Wheel held a ‘Soup and Pud Lunch’ at Menheniot Old School to raise funds for Air Ambulance and Motor Neurone Disease.
Club Liskeard and Looe enjoyed the event in mid-January to raise funds to support future club activities.
Here are some photographs which show the happy lunchtime gathering where everyone enjoyed hot tasty soups to banish winter chills, followed by a wonderful selection of delicious puds.
The event was held in Menheniot Old School Hall and some of our members recounted tales of their days as children sitting at desks in school exactly where we sat for lunch on that day.
Just 24 club members, family and friends enjoyed chatting and catching up with friends after Christmas and New Year celebrations were over. Spring themed flower decorations on the tables encouraged us to feel that sunny days are not too far away.
Liskeard and Looe Inner Wheel meet on the fourth Tuesday at Dobwalls Football Club with lunch followed by a meeting.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
February 6, Food for thought with Rev Robert Saunders at 9.30am with bacon baps.
On February, Sunday 8, service with Keith Mutton at 10am.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer Mondays weekly at 10am.
Sunday, February 8 - Holy Communion at 11am with Rural Dean, Rev Michael Johnson.
St Paul's Church, Upton Cross
Sunday, February 8 - Informal worship at 10am.
Women’s Institute
Maxine Browne reports there was a happy start to the Advent season in December with the Christmas Meal at the Rifle Volunteer in St Anne's and the Christmas Party when all members brought food to share and join in with the WI version of Secret Santa.
The next meeting will cover various business matters and discuss the Resolutions the national group introduce annually for members to select the one that means most to them.
However, the February meeting on Monday, February 9, will take place at Rilla Mill Retreat Centre at 2pm which will be an open meeting so all are welcome to attend. The fee for non-members is £5. The speaker, John Killingbeck will be talking and showing photographs about "The Lost Huskies of Antarctica."
Lanreath
Village Hall
THE Lanreath Amenities Bingo Evening will be held on Wednesday, February 11, at Lanreath Village Hall.
Doors open 6.30pm. Eyes down 7.30pm.
Full house prizes include baskets of fruit/chicken/meat dinners.
Also first and second line prizes, money game, raffle. Tea/coffee interval or bar facilities available.
People are encouraged to come and join all monies raised goes back into the community.
St Ive
Village hall
THE United Service at St Ive Village Hall will take place on Sunday, February 8.
This will be led by Julian Langston, starting at 10.30am. Tea/coffee will be served following the service. All are welcome.
Callington/St Ive
Wesley Guild
The next Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild meeting will take place on Monday, August 16, starting at 7.30pm.
This will be a musical evening with various members and friends taking part.
Held at Callington Methodist Church, in the Guild room. All are welcome.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church meets on Sunday in the Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA.
Breakfast is available from 9.45am and includes cooked breakfast, croissants, toast or a choice of fruit while getting to know each other before the cafe style worship begins at 10.30am for approximately an hour.
Everyone is welcome.
Cardinham
Little Margate Equestrian Therapy Ponies
A COMMUNITY equestrian enterprise that provides horse-themed therapy and equine opportunities to young people has issued a plea for support after the recent storms demolished one of their barns.
Little Margate Equestrian Therapy Ponies, based in Cardinham said that it would welcome any support people can give as it tries to rebuild after the devastation caused to its facilities after the carnage wreaked by both Storm Goretti and Chandra.
The community organisation has become a fixture in the life of Bodmin and surrounding areas in recent years, with the increasingly popular equine assisted therapy proving invaluable in the support of children with additional needs in addition to the outreach events at schools, nursing homes, hospices and attending local events.
The damage to the equestrian centre is believed to comprise of a full barn on the equestrian therapy site, a large portion of the fencing at the sand school, an arena mirror, a roof on a block of stables and multiple fences.
Appealing for support from those who can, Little Margate Equestrian said that they were facing a situation where a lot of repairs were required at a time where there is no spare money available to pay for it.
They have set a target of £5,000 which will all go towards repairing the parts of the centre that were damaged.
A spokesperson for Little Margate Equestrian said: “Our incredible fundraising team have so kindly taken the time to put together a ‘Just Giving’ page to help us repair the damage we suffered from Storm Goretti and the following storms.
“Storm Goretti hit us badly taking down a full barn on our therapeutic centre site, a large portion of our sand school fence, one of our arena mirrors, lifted a roof on a block of stables and took down heaps of fencing. There are huge, huge repairs that need doing to keep us operating and absolutely no spare money to get these repairs done.
“Thanks so much to all of you for your support, whether you have anything spare to donate or not.”
A spokesperson for the fundraising team added: “We're raising £5,000 to support Little Margate Equestrian & Little Margate Therapeutic Centre. Storm Goretti caused devastating damage to both the equestrian centre and the therapy centre and with the following storms also causing lasting damage they desperately need our help. The unexpected repair costs are totally unreachable and we are desperate to help.
“Any money raised will help to repair not only the damage done to the Equestrian Centre but also the Therapeutic Centre. The repairs will benefit all members of the riding school, pony club members, sharers, occasional riders, therapy centre members and more.
“With the ever rising costs of running such an establishment, this unexpected damage cost is far from affordable and that is why we are reaching out to all members and animal lovers amongst our community to help us raise the funds to carry out the repairs.
“We are eternally grateful for your help.”
The fundraiser can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/littlemargate-equestrian2026
Wadebridge
Royal Cornwall Events Centre
THRILL-seekers in Cornwall are being invited to take on the UK’s biggest inflatable obstacle course when The Labyrinth Challenge rolls into Wadebridge this summer as part of its 10th anniversary tour.
The hugely popular attraction, which spans more than 1,000ft and features over 34 obstacles across five zones, will land at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre on June 20 and 21, promising a weekend of high-energy fun for all ages.
Packed with climbing walls, slides, tunnels and balance challenges, The Labyrinth Challenge is designed to test stamina, agility and nerve in equal measure.
Owned by Simply The Best Events (STBE), the inflatable spectacle has entertained hundreds of thousands of people over the past decade. To mark its milestone birthday, organisers are taking the course on tour to 11 locations nationwide – and Cornwall is firmly on the map.
Adding extra excitement for local visitors, the Wadebridge stop will also feature the world’s biggest bouncy castle, a colossal 9,000sq ft inflatable recently acquired by STBE.
Participants can pre-book one-hour slots and tackle the course as many times as they like during their session. For younger adventurers under 1.2 metres, a scaled-down ‘Jungle Mania’ version of the challenge will also be available, ensuring children don’t miss out. SEN-friendly sessions with reduced numbers and lower music levels are planned, alongside adults-only, 1980s-themed party sessions on Saturday evenings.
STBE director Trevor Collins said the Cornwall date was a key stop on the tour. “The Labyrinth Challenge has entertained hundreds of thousands of people over the last 10 years, so it felt right to celebrate by taking it around the country – and we’re delighted to be bringing it to Wadebridge,” he said.
Spectators can attend for free, with parking and refreshments available on site. Tickets are limited and advance booking is strongly advised.
Callington
Toddle In
Callington Toddle In, held on Thursday mornings for babies, toddlers and their parents/carers at Callington Methodist Church, supported Save the Children Christmas Jumper Day on December 11, inviting the community to join them.
They had a great morning and a total of £68.64 was raised. The group meets each Thursday in term time, from 9.30am to 11.30am and returned on, Thursday, January 8 – why not toddle along?
