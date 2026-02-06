LOCAL residents are being encouraged to roll up their sleeves and help green their town by taking part in two community gardening events in Liskeard later this month.
The volunteer sessions form part of Cornwall Council’s flagship Urban Green Shoots project and aim to bring people together to improve shared outdoor spaces while boosting biodiversity and wellbeing.
The first session will take place at Castle Park on Thursday, February 19, running from 9.30am to 2.30pm, with volunteers asked to meet at the Bull Stone. A second event will follow at Sungirt Valley on Thursday, February 26, from 9am to 12pm, meeting at the Lower Sungirt car park.
Both sessions are open to people of all ages and abilities, and organisers stress there is no obligation to stay for the full duration.
Tools and equipment will be provided, although volunteers are advised to wear footwear and clothing suitable for gardening and the weather on the day.
Urban Green Shoots is a Cornwall-wide initiative funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, designed to create greener, healthier and more nature-rich urban environments.
Research shows access to green spaces can significantly improve mental health and wellbeing, while also supporting local prosperity. Greener areas can help tackle climate change by improving drainage, reducing flood risk and creating shaded microclimates in built-up areas.
As part of the programme, an Urban Ranger has been appointed to work alongside local communities, supporting gardening groups and running nature-based events. These groups will play a key role in caring for improved sites in the long term.
Urban Green Shoots covers a wide range of locations across Cornwall, including parks, churchyards, housing estates, road verges, public gardens and urban woodlands.
Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Kelly, Cormac’s dedicated Urban Ranger, on 07736 624543 or email [email protected] for further information.
