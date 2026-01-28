PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Contractor seeks extra vehicle
A FENCING contractor has sought permission from the Traffic Commissioner to keep an extra vehicle at their trading premises.
Topan Group Ltd, which trades under the same at the address of Burgundy House, Doublebois Industrial Estate, Liskeard, Cornwall, PL14 6LE has applied to amend an existing goods vehicle operator’s licence.
It would like permission to keep an extra goods vehicles at the operating centre, which is based at the same location as its correspondence address listed in the application.
Any owner or occupier of land, which includes buildings near to the operating centres that believe that the inclusion of an additional vehicle would affect their use or enjoyment of that land is able to make written representations to the traffic commissioner, stating their reasons within 21 days of January 28.
As well as sending a representation to the traffic commissioner, representatives must also send a copy to the applicant at the trading address listed.
Firing at Tregantle Ranges
THERE is set to be no firing in the next two weeks at Tregantle Ranges.
In a public notice filed as part of its obligations under the Tregantle Range by-laws, the military has said that there will not be any day or night firing between February 2 and 15.
Amendments to the firing program can be obtained by telephoning 01752 822516.
Planned diversion of footpath
CORNWALL Council has issued a proposal to divert a length of public footpath in Linkinhorne.
Known as Public Footpath 32, it would see a diversion if the order is implemented as proposed.
