THE town council in Liskeard has officially approved its 2026/27 budget, pledging to protect frontline services, invest in key community facilities, whilst at the same time keeping council tax rises to a minimum for local households.
The budget will see a small increase in the town council’s portion of council tax, designed to safeguard services that residents say matter most. These include parks and green spaces, public toilets, CCTV, weed control and community buildings – many of which the town council has stepped in to run after wider cuts elsewhere.
For the majority of households in Liskeard, the change means an increase of £1.15 a week for the most common Band B property. The council says that even with the rise, the South East Cornwall town remains one of the more affordable towns within the county, with spending levels still below the county average for town councils.
Crucially, the budget also kickstarts a five-year programme of investment aimed at improving public spaces and facilities. Planned projects include upgrades to Castle Park, a full replacement of the ageing skatepark at Rapson’s, and further work on the Public Hall, with the aim of increasing community use and supporting the town centre.
The council is also positioning itself to take on more local assets from Cornwall Council, bringing decision-making closer to residents and ensuring services are managed locally rather than from outside the town.
Town mayor Cllr Christina Whitty said the budget strikes a balance between ambition and affordability.
“This is about protecting the services people rely on, investing in the facilities that bring our community together, and doing it in a way that remains fair and affordable,” she said.
All 15 members of Liskeard Town Council are unpaid volunteers and residents are being encouraged to attend meetings and have a say as the town shapes its future.
