LONG awaited plans for the installation of an accessible foot bridge at Par Railway Station could be one step closer to completion after an application to Cornwall Council was made by Network Rail.
While planning permission for work to railway stations of this nature is not required, as part of the process where changes to stations of this nature are concerned, Cornwall Council is required to state whether prior approval is required.
In this instance, prior approval was not needed, meaning that the plans to remove the existing footbridge and replace it with a fully accessible amenity with lifts can proceed unimpeded. In its response, Cornwall Council’s planning team described the proposed bridge as ‘visually attractive, contributing positively to the character and setting of the surrounding area’.
The application to Cornwall Council stated the reasons for the new footbridge. It said: “As part of Cornwall’s Mid Metro project to enhance rail services and facilities, Network Rail is working closely with Cornwall Council to improve accessibility at Par station. The proposed footbridge will provide step-free access for all passengers, addressing the challenges faced by disabled travellers and those with mobility constraints, such as carrying heavy luggage or using pushchairs.
“Par railway station is located in the coastal village of Par, Cornwall, and serves the surrounding communities of Par, Tywardreath, and St Blazey. The station lies approximately 281.82 miles southwest of London Paddington, measured via Box and Plymouth Millbay, and functions as a key junction on the Cornish Main Line, with a branch connection to the Atlantic Coast Line leading to Newquay.
“It is proposed to remove the existing footbridge and install a new accessible footbridge at Par station that will connect platforms 1 and 2/3. Liftsare provided for the footbridge in order to provide an obstacle free, accessible route to and between platforms.
“The proposal will provide a single span footbridge running perpendicular to the railway line and will see the provision of staircases, along with lift access to the platforms, thereby significantly improving access for all railway passengers. The railway line is an existing transport corridor and is well established in the landscape.
“It is considered that a new footbridge would sit comfortably alongside the existing railway, as its design would be secondary to the strong, linear presence of the tracks and would blend into the wider surroundings. As such the design will not injure the amenity of the neighbourhood and will in fact improve amenity through provision of an Access for All compliant design.”
In November 2025, a spokesperson for Noah Law, the MP for the area covering Par railway station called for Cornwall Council to fund the missing £1.5-million required to make the project happen.
They said: “We are in touching distance of a real win for accessibility – ensuring people of all abilities will be able to make use of improved services within the Mid Cornwall Metro scheme; not only in terms of ascending and descending to cross, but also in accessing required train services more easily from both the Par and St Blazey sides.”
