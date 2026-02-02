MUSICIAN Ben Howard is the latest headliner to be announced for the 2026 Eden Sessions.
Taking to the stage on Friday, July 10, the show will be one of just two UK performances for the renowned musician this summer and the fifth time performing at the Eden Sessions.
Bringing along his trademark folk sound, the singer-songwriter will treat audiences to hits from his acclaimed collection of five studio albums, which have seen him earn global success and build a dedicated fanbase.
Comprising five unique musical chapters, Ben’s back catalogue undulates from the upbeat to more meditational, left-field tunes, all featuring his intricate guitar work and an intimate folk sound.
Simon Townsend, Eden Sessions director, said: “Ben Howard’s music has a rare ability to be both intimate and expansive, and we’re excited to welcome him to the Eden Sessions stage next summer. Performing surrounded by the gardens and Biomes will make for a memorable evening, and we can’t wait for fans to experience Ben’s unique sound here.”
Ben’s fourth studio album, Collections from the Whiteout (2021), was produced by The National and Big Red Machine’s Aaron Dessner. The release saw him return to his South West roots for an intimate performance at Cornwall’s Goonhilly Satellite Earth Station, which was live-streamed across the world.
Following a decade of captivating live performances, chart-topping albums, two BRIT awards and a slot on the Glastonbury Pyramid Stage, Ben released his fifth studio album, Is It?, in 2023. The personal record was informed by the musician’s recent experience of suffering two mini-strokes, leaving him with temporarily impacted memory and speech.
Already announced for this year’s Sessions are Wolf Alice (June 16), Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts (June 17), Snow Patrol (June 18), Becky Hill (June 20), Pixies (June 26), Bowling for Soup and Frank Turner (July 5), Bastille (July 9), The Maccabees (July 11) and Mika (July 12).
Tickets are on sale to Inside Track pass-holders now, while general ticket sales open at 4pm on Friday, February 6.
Tickets are available through www.edensessions.com.
