YOUNG train lovers and steam enthusiasts are invited to a workshop exploring the ‘Age of Steam’ at Luxulyan Village Hall at Wednesday, February 18.
Youngsters aged 8 to 14 will be able to jump on board a journey through Cornwall’s industrial past, present and future.
Attendees will be given the chance to follow in the footsteps of Richard Trevithick and discover the pioneering Cornish inventors and engineering brilliance which fuelled the ‘Age of Steam’.
They will investigate the science behind steam locomotives through exploring models and an experiment to help demonstrate how steam engines are powered, before learning more about the huge impact that the development of the railway has had on Cornwall.
The workshop will be rounded off with a choice of creative challenges, including designing a commemorative railway stamp, writing a short story inspired by steam travel or designing a train for the future.
This workshop has been funded by GWR and is in aid of Cornwall Heritage Trust.
To book tickets, visit: www.cornwallheritagetrust.org/event/full-steam-ahead-discovery-club/
