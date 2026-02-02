THRILL-seekers in Cornwall are being invited to take on the UK’s biggest inflatable obstacle course when The Labyrinth Challenge rolls into Wadebridge this summer as part of its 10th anniversary tour.
The hugely popular attraction, which spans more than 1,000ft and features over 34 obstacles across five zones, will land at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre on June 20 and 21, promising a weekend of high-energy fun for all ages.
Packed with climbing walls, slides, tunnels and balance challenges, The Labyrinth Challenge is designed to test stamina, agility and nerve in equal measure.
Owned by Simply The Best Events (STBE), the inflatable spectacle has entertained hundreds of thousands of people over the past decade. To mark its milestone birthday, organisers are taking the course on tour to 11 locations nationwide – and Cornwall is firmly on the map.
Adding extra excitement for local visitors, the Wadebridge stop will also feature the world’s biggest bouncy castle, a colossal 9,000sq ft inflatable recently acquired by STBE.
Participants can pre-book one-hour slots and tackle the course as many times as they like during their session. For younger adventurers under 1.2 metres, a scaled-down ‘Jungle Mania’ version of the challenge will also be available, ensuring children don’t miss out. SEN-friendly sessions with reduced numbers and lower music levels are planned, alongside adults-only, 1980s-themed party sessions on Saturday evenings.
STBE director Trevor Collins said the Cornwall date was a key stop on the tour. “The Labyrinth Challenge has entertained hundreds of thousands of people over the last 10 years, so it felt right to celebrate by taking it around the country – and we’re delighted to be bringing it to Wadebridge,” he said.
Spectators can attend for free, with parking and refreshments available on site. Tickets are limited and advance booking is strongly advised.
