TRIBUTES have been paid to a historian from Newquay who has died following her dedication to helping preserve and strengthen Cornwall’s historic landscape and culture.
Moira Tangy, a founding member of Cornwall Heritage Trust, has passed away at the age of 90 .
Moira was chairman of the trust between 1991 and 1994. She became honorary life vice president in 1995 in recognition of her support for the trust and continued as a trustee until she retired in 2009.
A Bard of the Gorsedh, Moira was well known for her work on Cornish miners and the wider story of Cornish migration overseas.
She was a contributor to the Cornish Global Migration Project (CGMP), an initiative of Redruth 2000 that documents Cornish miners and migrants around the world.
Her association with Newquay and the north coast of Cornwall spanned more than 60 years through her marriage to the writer, Nigel Tangye.
She was a member of organisations such as the Cornwall Family History Society, and actively supported charities connected to Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington’s Disease after friends were affected.
Moira carefully preserved the Tangye family archives following Nigel’s death and went on to write her own book on the history of St Ervan Parish.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Heritage Trust said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of Moira Tangye at the age of 90.
“Her commitment to Cornwall and contribution to the protection of its unique heritage were huge. She will be much missed, and we send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.”
Moira was also a past president of Newquay Old Cornwall Society.
Chairman Len Sheppard said: “Moira was a really splendid person, so knowledgeable and possessed a great sense of humour.
“Her contribution to Cornish heritage across many sectors was considerable.
“Moira was honoured with a Bardship of Gorsedh Kernow in 1993 taking the Kernewek name ‘Kevrenores Kernow hag Ameryky’ (Linker of Cornwall & America).
“This name reflected her work relating to the Cornish Global Migration Project.
“She will also be known as author and compiler of 'The Book of St Ervan' the story of a rural parish published in 2006.
“It is a privilege to have known Moira and spent time chatting and having a laugh with her.
“She will be remembered with much affection by very many people.”
Moira’s funeral will be held at the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newquay on Friday, February 20 at 10.30am. All are welcome to attend.
