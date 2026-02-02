The incident, which was called in at approximately 45 minutes past midnight on February 1, saw a number of sheds and garden furniture alight.
Four breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, one safety jet and small tools were used to extinguish the fire, which originated in a shed before spreading to other outbuildings at the property.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service’s Wadebridge fire station confirmed: “We were mobilised to a fire involving multiple garden outbuildings in Padstow, alongside crews from Padstow Community Fire Station
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel, main jet and small tools to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading further.”
