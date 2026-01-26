A NEW community group has launched in Wadebridge offering a place for those who like the quieter side of life.
Quiet Connections says that it is delighted to announce the launch of a new weekly Meet Up in Wadebridge, offering a gentle and welcoming space for those who identify as quiet, introverted, shy, or highly sensitive.
The gatherings will take place every Thursday from 11am to 1pm at the Wadebridge Family Hub.
Designed to offer a pressure-free environment, the group invites local "quieteers" to connect in a way that feels authentic to them. Unlike traditional social gatherings, there is no expectation to be chatty or outgoing. The philosophy of the meet up is simple, say the organisers who state that: "It’s okay to talk and it’s okay to be quiet too".
“We know that traditional social gatherings can sometimes feel overwhelming as a quieter person, and you can feel ‘on the outside’ at times,” says Hayley Stanton, director of Quiet Connections. “Our Meet Ups are designed to offer a warm and supportive space where people can engage in ways that feel comfortable - whether that’s chatting with others, enjoying a creative activity, or simply sitting with a book in quiet companionship.”
The meetings will be held at the Wadebridge Family Hub (Camel House, Goldsworthy Way), chosen for its calm and inviting atmosphere. The group is led by Quiet Connectors Lynda, Louise, and Stephen, who understand the challenges of navigating a world that often favours extroversion.
Lynda, Wadebridge connector, explains the importance of such spaces.
She said: "Quiet Connections reflects the belief that the world needs gentle, quieter people just as much as confident, outspoken ones. This is a space where you don’t have to explain yourself, where there are no expectations, and where it’s okay to simply be."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.