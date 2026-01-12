DO the shorter days of winter get you down? You’re not alone. A recent survey found that 42 per cent of people say that the summer is their favourite season.
It seems to me that the weather in Cornwall during the winter can seem to be very grey and damp and make us long for the sunnier days of summer. So how can we learn to love the winter?
Keep socialising. As humans we are not designed to hibernate so it’s important to have things to look forward to. Winter is a good time to catch up with others, either for a coffee or to go to event such as a pantomime.
Have a day where you can relax and not put too many expectations on yourself. You can create a pleasant environment and maybe invite friends around to join you.
Adapt your exercise plans. A 20-minute walk each day could reduce stress levels helping us to feel better. I know that I don’t always feel like getting outside to walk my two dogs when the weather is really inclement. However, once I’m appropriately dressed, I know I feel better for making the effort.
Try to eat seasonally. Cooking a meal rich in seasonal ingredients can be good for us.
Try not to completely shut out winter. Sometimes, on a bright day, the sunrises and sunsets can be spectacular. Look at the trees forming new buds ready to burst into life. I know I enjoy looking for seasonal changes and looking out to see what birds are around. If the weather happens to be sunny and bright, I know I enjoy the feeling of that warmth and try to make the most of it.
If you’re feeling a bit down about the winter, why not give one or more of the ideas a go?
Lesley Pallett
Zenara Therapeutics
